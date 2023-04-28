Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires $260,750.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $19.75 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

