Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 978,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,824. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,233.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

