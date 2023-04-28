Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Insider Sells 9,204 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $147,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tom Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 479,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 568,221 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.