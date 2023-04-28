Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $81,500.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,014.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

