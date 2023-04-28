Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $1,305,732.96 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,305,732.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,779.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PGNY opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

