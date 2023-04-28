Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $1,808,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,381.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.13. 571,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,297. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $174.36 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

