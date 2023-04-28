Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Trading Down 0.8%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 5,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.

Get Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,642,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 842,969 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.