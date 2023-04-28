Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $42.17 on Friday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

Insider Activity at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $644,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,442 shares of company stock valued at $18,238,046. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.