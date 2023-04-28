Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Integer Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE ITGR traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,421. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Integer by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 87,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Integer

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

