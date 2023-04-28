Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $396.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.78 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.43-$3.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 29,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,420. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,589 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,579,000 after buying an additional 54,238 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

