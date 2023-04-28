Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 150,055 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.