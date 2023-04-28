Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,447 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $91,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,944,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,534,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.