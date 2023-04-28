Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,592,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,496,379. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

