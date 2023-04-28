Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.