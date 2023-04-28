Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

