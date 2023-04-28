Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.86, but opened at $31.98. Intel shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 21,932,278 shares changing hands.

The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

