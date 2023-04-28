Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,065,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,464,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,835,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,293,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $108.58. 684,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $119.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

