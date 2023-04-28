Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 382.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 684,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

