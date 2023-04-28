Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 108,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 48,743 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $23.19.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $395.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $3,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 221,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

