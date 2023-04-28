International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 58,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,289. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

