International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Paper Stock Down 0.3 %

IP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $32.90. 1,971,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

