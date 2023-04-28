International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Raised by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $33.42. 1,271,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

