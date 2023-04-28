International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $33.36. 1,436,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,537,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after acquiring an additional 413,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Paper by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

