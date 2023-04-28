International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.43

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 86.43 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.20). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.20), with a volume of 74,765 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPF shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
International Personal Finance Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £219.30 million, a PE ratio of 408.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08.
In other news, insider Aileen Wallace bought 21,443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £21,657.43 ($27,048.12). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($54,951.92). 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About International Personal Finance
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.
