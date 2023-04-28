Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52.
Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.
Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.
