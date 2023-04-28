Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 240.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

