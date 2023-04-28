Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,532,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,127,316 shares.The stock last traded at $27.83 and had previously closed at $27.71.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUP. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth $267,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth $929,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 61.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth $5,425,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

