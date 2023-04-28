Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUPGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,532,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,127,316 shares.The stock last traded at $27.83 and had previously closed at $27.71.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUP. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth $267,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth $929,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 61.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth $5,425,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.