Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,520 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 261,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after buying an additional 114,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,882. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

