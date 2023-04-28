Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 58.2% in April

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,100 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 756,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 283,251 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 100,733 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,992,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

