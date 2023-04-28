Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CDW (CDW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CDW (NASDAQ: CDW):
- 4/19/2023 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – CDW was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.
- 4/19/2023 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – CDW is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CDW Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.51. 310,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.17. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.
CDW Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.