Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CDW (CDW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CDW (NASDAQ: CDW):

4/19/2023 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – CDW was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

4/19/2023 – CDW had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – CDW is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDW Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.51. 310,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.17. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

