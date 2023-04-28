Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Newmont (NEM)

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2023 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$91.00.

4/4/2023 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Newmont is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Newmont was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

3/7/2023 – Newmont was given a new $51.92 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,035,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,685. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $9,345,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Newmont by 73.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 39.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

