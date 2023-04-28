Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

In other news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JOAN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,144. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

