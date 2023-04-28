Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ascendis Pharma A/S Call Options (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 363% compared to the average volume of 693 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,083,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of ASND stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 2,154,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,333. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

