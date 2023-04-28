IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $555.69 million and $5.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001060 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00011069 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000097 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
