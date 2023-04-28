iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Up 9.1 %
IPW opened at $0.55 on Monday. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.28.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.