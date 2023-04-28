iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.