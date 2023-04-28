IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,590 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.84% of IQVIA worth $317,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,399,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,918,000 after acquiring an additional 63,960 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.75.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.67. The company had a trading volume of 691,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,703. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.76.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

