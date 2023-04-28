iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $99.12. The company had a trading volume of 262,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,887. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

