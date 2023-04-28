iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after buying an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after buying an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.14. 941,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707,603. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.