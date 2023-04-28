iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $125.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

