iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IEFA traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 5,619,509 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

