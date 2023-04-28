iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is AAF Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. 940,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

