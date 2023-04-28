iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 89,463 shares.The stock last traded at $33.55 and had previously closed at $33.75.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $508.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

