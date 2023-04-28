iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 460,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 225,925 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $24.19.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.