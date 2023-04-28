iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 460,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 225,925 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $24.19.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

