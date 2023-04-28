iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 155,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 66,285 shares.The stock last traded at $42.73 and had previously closed at $42.47.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $589.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

