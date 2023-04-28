iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after buying an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after buying an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,443,039. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.