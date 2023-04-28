iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. 3,936,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,291,801. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

