iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Down 33.8% in April

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 585.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 886.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter worth $651,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ENZL traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

