iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.17. 356,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

